Serbian president pleads with int'l community to 'talk some sense' into Kosovo PM

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called on the international community to reason with Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti in order to stabilize the situation in the region.

"I repeat for the last time and call on the international community to talk some sense into Albin Kurti, to reason with him rather than lecture him with empty speeches, while giving him everything from visa liberalization to membership in the Council of Europe, despite the fact that even after nine and a half years, the Community of Serb Municipalities has not been established," he said in an address to the nation.

The situation in four municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija escalated on Friday after Kosovo law enforcement officers tried to seize the buildings of local administrations, despite the resistance of local residents. The Kosovo police reportedly used tear gas and flash bang grenades. According to the local mass media, a police car was set on fire in the Zvecan municipality and armored vehicles were reportedly deployed to the site. In response to the actions of the Kosovo authorities, Belgrade put its army on high alert and deployed troops to the administrative border with Kosovo.

Pristina insists that the new mayors of the four municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serb population boycotting the elections, take their offices.

Elections to local self-governments in four municipalities - Zvecan, Zubin Potok, Leposavic and North Mitrovica - in northern Kosovo and Metohija were held on April 23. The elections were boycotted by the Serb List party because of Pristina’s non-fulfilment of its commitments. As a result, the voter turnout was a mere 3.47%, with 1,566 Albanians and only 13 out of 45,095 eligible Serbs taking part.