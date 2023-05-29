China to bolster consensus on Ukraine crisis after special envoy’s tour — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 29. /TASS/. China will continue to bolster trust and consensus on the Ukrainian crisis with all interested parties following Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui’s international visits, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday.

"During the next stage, China <...> will intensify dialogue and interaction with all sides and will work continuously to strengthen consensus and mutual trust," she said. "China will make its own contribution to the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the diplomat added.

She specified that Beijing intends to interact on the Ukrainian issue in accordance with the principles set forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which include respecting sovereignty, complying with the UN Charter, taking into account the concerns of each side, and using peaceful methods to overcome the crisis situation. "China will continue to play a constructive role in this," Mao stressed.

According to her, all of the parties that the Chinese envoy met with during his tour "gave extremely positive feedback on China’s efforts in promoting the peace settlement process and facilitating talks."

From May 15 through May 26, Li visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, EU headquarters in Brussels, and Russia.