Armenia, Azerbaijan won’t sign peace treaty in Chisinau on June 1 — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, May 29. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan haven’t yet agreed on a peace treaty that could be signed on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Chisinau on June 1, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the country’s parliament on Monday.

There was a discussion if the peace treaty could be signed when the European Council president, the French president, the German chancellor, the Azerbaijani president and Pashinyan meet in Chisinau, the Armenian prime minister said.

"I must say we haven’t received answers to the fourth package of our proposals to Azerbaijan. To date, there’s no agreed package that could be signed," he said.

The Armenian prime minister also said that he was dissatisfied with the results of talks with Russia that took place in Moscow on May 25 regarding the lifting of the Lachin corridor blockade.

"I would like to note that one of the issues of the discussion was related to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. We discussed this issue with our colleagues from Russia. I cannot say that the results of this discussion are satisfactory. It is a very sad situation that the closure of the Lachin corridor occurred in the presence of Russian peacekeepers. We will continue negotiations with our Russian partners to resolve this situation," he said.

Pashinyan also commented on some statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, adding that Yerevan was starting to doubt Baku's commitment to the agreements that were reached in Brussels on May 14.