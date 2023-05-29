Kilicdaroglu describes current elections as most unfair period in Turkish history

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Turkey’s opposition presidential candidate and the chairman of the the opposition Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu described the current presidential election as one of the most unfair periods in his country’s history.

"These elections were one of the most unfair periods in history," he told reporters in the party’s headquarters in Ankara. "I’m grateful to all our supporters for more than 25 million of their votes."

"Keep fighting for democracy," he continued. "I fought for it and I fought for you and will keep doing so in the future.".