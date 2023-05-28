Erdogan describes runoff presidential polls as festival of democracy

ISTANBUL, May 28. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the outcome of Sunday’s runoff presidential polls as a festival of democracy.

"The runoff presidential election is over. I thank our people for the festival of democracy it has presented to us. I also thank the people for authorizing us to govern the country in the next five years," he told a rally in Istanbul before leaving for Ankara, from where he plans to address the world community.

He also said that world leaders are calling him to congratulate on his winning the presidential race.