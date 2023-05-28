Erdogan’s party hails runoff presidential polls as ‘festival of democracy’

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Turkey’s Party of Justice and Development Party led by incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Sunday’s runoff presidential election as a "festival of democracy."

"This is a festival of democracy. The winner will be entire Turkey. None of our citizens should be disappointed or affronted. Not a single citizen will be a looser. Let us welcome the election outcome with maturity and congratulate each other on strengthening our democracy," the party’s spokesman, Omer Celik, wrote on his Twitter account.