ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is winning 52.21% of votes at Sunday’s runoff presidential polls after counting 99% of ballots, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Supreme Election Council data.

According to the agency, Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is scoring 47.79%.

Meanwhile, according to the opposition mass media, including Halk TV and the ANKA news agency, Erdogan is winning 51.8%