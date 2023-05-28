Kilicdaroglu winning 50.87% of votes, Erdogan - 49.12% - ANKA agency

ISTANBUL, May 28. /TASS/. Turkey’s opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu continues to be ahead of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Sunday’s runoff presidential polls, the pro-opposition ANKA news agency said on Sunday.

According to the agency, Kilicdaroglu is winning 50.87% of votes while Erdogan is securing 49.12% after counting 70% of ballots.

Meanwhile, according to the state-run TRT television channel, Erdogan is winning 54.37% of votes and Kilicdaroglu - 45.6% after counting 71.45% of ballots.