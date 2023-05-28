Turkey, Russia has always been close friends, says opposition leader Kilicdaroglu

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow have always been friends and relations between them will continue to develop, Turkey’s opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is running for president, said on Sunday.

"Turkey and Russia have always been close friends. Our relations will continue and will further develop," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Voting at Sunday’s runoff presidential polls in Turkey is over as polling stations closed at 5:00 p.m. local time. The first result are expected to be announced later on Sunday.

Kilicdaroglu and incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are vying for the presidential office.