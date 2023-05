MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko reported explosions in the Ukrainian capital overnight into Sunday.

"Explosions in Kiev. Information is being confirmed," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the air defense system was working in the Kiev region.

Previously Ukrainian media reported blasts in a number of regions, including Zhitomir and Sumy regions.

Air alert has been declared in most regions of the country by now, including in Kiev and the Kiev region.