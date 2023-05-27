Serbian defense minister elected as leader of Serbian Progressive Party

BELGRADE, May 27. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic has been elected as president of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) after the party’s closed-door meeting, he told reporters after the meeting.

"Of course, I would like to thank all the delegates for nominating and electing the SNS president. In particular, not just for show, but from the bottom of my heart, I would like to say a big thank you to former SNS President Aleksandar Vucic [Serbia’s president] for eleven years of his brilliant leadership of our party and for eleven years of fighting not only for the SNS, but first and foremost for Serbia," Vucevic told reporters.