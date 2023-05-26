Serbia to decide for itself when to impose any sanctions — President Vucic

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. Serbia will decide on its own if and when it should impose sanctions against any country, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"I am proud that we are not governed by ambassadors and governments of other countries. We have our own independent policy," he said at a nationwide pro-government rally in Belgrade.

He stressed that it would be Serbia’s sovereign decision "whether or not to impose any sanctions."

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said in an address to the nation that although Serbia supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it will not impose sanctions against Russia. He also announced that Belgrade is suspending army and police drills with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly nations, regrets what is going on in Eastern Europe and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.