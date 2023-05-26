Top Armenian diplomat, US Minsk Group co-chair discuss Yerevan-Baku normalization

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono discussed issues related to the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the press service of the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On May 26, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono. The sides discussed the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated the Armenian side’s commitment to comprehensive and lasting peace in the region," it said.

The top Armenian diplomat stressed the importance of refraining from the use of force and the threat of force, clear border delimitation, guaranteeing border security, and ensuring the rights and security of people in Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the mechanism of internationally guaranteed dialogue.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that Armenia will recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity as well as that of Nagorno-Karabakh on the condition that the security of the Armenian population is guaranteed. On Thursday, he confirmed that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayev said on Friday that Baku and Yerevan could ink a peace agreement at the summit of the European Political Community next week.