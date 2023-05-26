Kazakh leader insists integration at EAEU should progress along economic track only

ASTANA, May 26. /TASS/. Integration within the the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should proceed exclusively in the economic direction, the Kazakh presidential spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, quoted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying on Friday.

"The head of state recently took part in the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow. At the event, the president made a number of statements that are being widely discussed by the expert community now. In this light, I would like to note that the head of state’s key message was that any integration within the EAEU can and must progress exclusively along the economic track. Going beyond that would violate the goals, principles and tasks of the organization’s statutory documents," the spokesman for the Kazakh leader wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

According to Zheldibay, Tokayev also discussed the so-called multi-level integration. "True, two EAEU members, Russia and Belarus, are demonstrating a higher and closer rapprochement. That’s a unique precedent. As the head of state said, this, in fact, is about one nation and one state. In this vein, it is very important to differentiate between initiatives as part of the two integration processes which have absolutely different goals," the Kazakh presidential spokesman said.

"As for our country, Kazakhstan has neither the intention nor the plan to join any union states," Zheldibay maintained.