US sees no reason to review its strategic nucler posture — diplomat

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. The United States sees no reason to review its strategic nuclear posture in connection with reports that Russia has begun preparations for storing its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has said.

During a media briefing on Thursday, he condemned an agreement between Moscow and Minsk to store Russian tactical nuclear weapons at a facility in Belarus as "the latest example of [Russia’s] irresponsible behavior."

"But in response to this report, I've just added we have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon," Miller added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed documents in Minsk on Thursday defining the procedure for storing Russian nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on Belarusian soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on March 25 that at Minsk’s request Moscow would store its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus similar to what the United States had long been doing on the territory of its allies. As the Russian leader pointed out, the construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons would be completed on the Belarusian territory on July 1.

Russia has already handed over Iskander-M tactical missile systems capable of using missiles with both conventional and nuclear warheads to the Belarusian armed forces. Moscow also rendered assistance in re-equipping Belarusian combat planes for carrying special munitions.