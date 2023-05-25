Papal envoy for Ukrainian settlement mum about potential visits to Kiev, Moscow

ROME, May 25. /TASS/. Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, whom Pope Francis has asked to lead a peace mission on Ukraine, has declined to say whether he plans to travel to Kiev and Moscow, the Ansa news agency reported on Thursday.

"No comment," he said, when asked if he was going to visit the cities.

He said the mission was designed to "help dialogue along."

The Holy See’s press service earlier confirmed that Zuppi, the head of the Italian Bishops' Conference, was tasked with leading a "peace mission to Ukraine." Pope Francis mentioned the peace mission upon his return from a trip to Budapest in late April, but no details were provided.

The Pope previously said on a number of occasions that the Vatican was ready to mediate, and also expressed his desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Vatican on May 13. Zelensky stated following the meeting that Kiev does not need any mediators. Pope Francis also said that he was ready to go to Kiev, where he has been invited several times, but only if he could also make a trip to Moscow.