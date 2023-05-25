Chinese special envoy meets EU deputy foreign policy chief to discuss Ukraine

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui met on Thursday in Brussels with EU Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Enrique Mora to discuss the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the EU's foreign policy service.

"The two sides discussed <…> ways to promote a just and sustainable peace [in Ukraine]," the statement said. Enrique Mora pointed out that Brussels believed in "Russia’s full responsibility for the unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, posing a key challenge to regional and global stability, security and prosperity." He also expressed hope that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would "play a constructive role" in promoting international law with regard to Ukraine.

Mora and Li Hui agreed to stay in touch and continue contacts.

The document makes no mention of China's peace plan for Ukraine. Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Brussels did not take China's initiative seriously and was ready to discuss only the so-called peace plan of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.