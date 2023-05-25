Russian nuclear weapons to be safe in Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed in Belarus will be safe there, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, according to the Telegram channel Shot.

"Don’t you worry. You know we are punctual, thrifty people, so don’t stress out. We will be taking care of this," he said.

On March 25th, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at the request of that country, just as the United States has been doing on the territory of its allies. The president said Moscow planned to complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 1. Moscow has already transferred an Iskander missile system to Belarus, which can be fitted with nuclear warheads, and has helped Belarus convert its aircraft to make them capable of carrying nuclear munitions.

On May 25, the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus, Sergey Shoigu and Viktor Khrenin, signed documents in Minsk that determine the procedure for storing Russian nuclear weapons in a special storage facility in Belarus.