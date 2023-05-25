IAEA at final stage of preparing plan on Zaporozhye NPP’s safety — Rosatom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is at the final stage of preparing a safety plan for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The IAEA and its management, represented by [Rafael] Grossi, are at the final stage of preparing a safety plan for the Zaporozhye NPP. Of course, we are leaving the form of this plan, the name and, so to speak, the way it will be inaugurated, [I mean] this document, to Grossi. This is, of course, a matter for the IAEA. But basically we support and trust the actions of the IAEA to ensure [the safety of] the Zaporozhye NPP. There is a constant exchange of views and a constant presence of the IAEA mission at the plant," he said at the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress.

Likhachev thanked the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard for ensuring the safety and efficient operation of the IAEA missions at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plan.

"Another rotation is scheduled for today [May 25] and it implies a serious effort on the part of our security agencies to ensure that everything goes on without the slightest risks for representatives of international organizations. But we are working together with the Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard," he said.

Likhachev pointed out that he held talks with the leadership to "adjust our current views, further actions of the IAEA."

"We understand and generally want to emphasize that the physical safety of the Zaporozhye NPP is fragile, very unstable. However, it is ensured to a large extent through the efforts of the IAEA," the Rosatom CEO added.