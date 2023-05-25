Twenty Ukrainian pilots to start training on F-16 jets in UK — media

WASHINGTON, May 25. /TASS/. About 20 Ukrainian pilots will enter initial training on F-16 fighter jets in the United Kingdom, Foreign Policy reported, citing a British government spokesperson.

"This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 (or other) training," the spokesperson said, as cited by the media outlet.

However, there were no details on when the training would begin.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told TASS earlier that the United Kingdom was committed to providing Ukraine with air combat support as soon as possible.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden announced at a press news conference following a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, that the West would begin training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including the F-16. Meanwhile, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Washington will discuss with its allies in the coming months which countries will send F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.