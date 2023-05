MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Explosions occurred in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and four regions of the country in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Ukraine’s ICTV broadcaster, blasts were recorded in Kiev and the Rovno Region.

The Zerkalo Nedeli media outlet reported explosions in the Lvov, Khmelnitsky and Kharkov regions, as well as in the city of Kharkov.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in several regions of the country.