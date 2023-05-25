US authorities say Ukrainians were likely behind Kremlin drone attack — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 25. /TASS/. The US administration believes that the drone attack on the Kremlin in early May was likely orchestrated by a Ukrainian intelligence agency, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, "US intelligence agencies do not know which unit carried out the attack" and it was also unclear if Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was aware of the operation.

The New York Times said that "some US officials initially considered the possibility that the Kremlin drone attack might have been carried out by the Russian government in a ‘false flag’ operation" but "after the attack, the United States intercepted communications in which Russian officials were overheard discussing the incident and the findings of Moscow’s preliminary investigation into what took place." "In those internal discussions, Russian officials seemed surprised by the drone intrusion and blamed Ukraine. US officials said this intelligence helped convince them that the attack was not carried out by the Russians," the newspaper pointed out.

Ukraine tried to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence with drones in the early hours of May 3, the Russian presidential press service reported. The Russian military and intelligence services promptly disabled two drones targeted at the Kremlin. Putin was not harmed and continues his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the president. Russia reserves the right to take whatever retaliatory measures it sees fit, the press service added.