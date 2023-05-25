Florida governor DeSantis launches presidential campaign

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Ron DeSantis, the governor of the US state of Florida, has launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

"I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback," he wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, DeSantis, 44, filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission, entering the 2024 presidential race.

DeSantis is considered to be former US President Donald Trump’s strongest Republican rival.

In late April, incumbent US President Joe Biden announced plans to run for his second term in office.