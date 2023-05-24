Brazil warns against attempts to ‘cancel Russia’ — foreign minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24. /TASS/. Brazil views certain countries’ attempts to "cancel Russia" and slap sanctions on it as risky, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday.

"We have warned about the dangers of cancelling Russia and the risks of unilateral sanctions which in no way help to find the solution though negotiations, but rather narrow down the space for dialogue and increasingly plunge [us] into a dangerous spiral of confrontations," the diplomat said at the parliamentary hearings.

Vieira recalled Brazil’s readiness to back international efforts to set up a venue for talks on Ukraine.

"We are speaking to all actors who voiced their willingness to help bring closer [the parties to the conflict] so as to negotiate the solution and sustainable peace," Vieira added.

According to the minister, international partners "showed an obvious interest in Brazil’s contribution," given the credibility of the reputation and expertise of local diplomacy. As Vieira stressed, the current situation in Eastern Europe has showed "the paralysis of the world community," confirming the need for reform of international institutions.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized that Russia is the guarantor of long-term peace all over the world. He has already taken the initiative to work out a new international format for potential dialogue between Moscow and Kiev. In addition, Lula da Silva pointed out that, if necessary, he was ready to act as a mediator in the direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.