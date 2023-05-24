Florida Governor DeSantis files papers for US presidential race

WASHINGTON, May 24. /TASS/. Florida governor Ron DeSantis filed papers for participation in the US presidential race, which will take place in November next year, according to the US Federal Election Commission website.

DeSantis, 44, represents the Republican Party and will compete for nomination with US ex-President Donald Trump. According to many US media, the governor is Trump’s main competitor among Republicans.

According to an NBC poll, carried out in April, at least 31% of voters would support DeSantis’ candidacy during primary elections. Meanwhile, 46% advocated nomination of Trump as the GOP candidate.

In late April, current US President Joe Biden announced that he will run for re-election.