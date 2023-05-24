Belarus could host talks on Ukraine — Belarusian security official

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to host talks on Ukraine again, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Wednesday.

"Belarus is doing and is ready to do everything necessary for a peaceful settlement. I will remind you of this: Three rounds of negotiations [on Ukraine] were held on Belarusian soil last year. We are ready to resume this practice and provide everything necessary for this," he said at the International Meeting of High-Level Representatives on Security Issues.

Volfovich also noted that Minsk "is considering China's timely initiatives to settle the conflict in Ukraine."

In his speech, he said that humanity had entered an era of intense global confrontation that extends not only to the military dimension, but also beyond.

"The current situation in the European region, with the Republic of Belarus being practically at its epicenter, can be characterized as nothing else but the largest military-political crisis since the end of World War II. The Ukrainian conflict is hard evidence of the collapse of the architecture of international and regional security," he said.

The West, especially the US, imposes a large number of restrictive measures on Belarus and Russia, the security official said. They "are being levied without the appropriate permission of the UN Security Council, in violation of the basic principles of international law," he went on to say.

"In this case, we are talking about reckless power. It is impossible in the modern world to dictate conditions and impose one's values. This is making us all the more convinced that there’s a need to start a global dialogue on security, something that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for as long ago as in 2016," the official said.