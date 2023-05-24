Russia to be among new multipolar world’s pillars — Bosnian Serb leader

BELGRADE, May 24. /TASS/. Russia will become one of the pillars of the new multipolar world, said Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two constituent entities.

"The world is no longer unipolar, and one power can no longer do whatever it wants from the far corner of the world. The world order that is being created now will be multipolar," he said.

"Russia does not want to be under [foreign] governance, it does not want to be divided as former Yugoslavia was, it does not want to be bombed by NATO," the president continued. "Clearly, Russia will become a pillar of the new world, which I believe will be characterized by peace, cooperation, stability and progress instead of conflicts and dominance."

The Bosnian Serb leader said ahead of his meeting with Putin that he would discuss "the world in the future" with the Russian president. "So that we could adjust to all this, for the world is obviously not the same as it used to be back a decade ago," he explained.

Dodik said earlier that Republika Srpska would foster cooperation with Russia, China and the United States, while pursuing its integration into the European Union, yet without seeking NATO membership. This position by Dodik as well as his blocking the accession of Bosnia and Herzegovina to NATO irritate the West immensely. Earlier, the US and Great Britain imposed sanctions against him.