Russian PM arrives in China on official visit

SHANGHAI, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday as part of an official visit.

This is his first visit to China as a prime minister.

On Tuesday, he will speak at a plenary session of the Russian-Chinese business forum in Shanghai, visit the SINOPEC Research Institute of Petroleum Processing (RIPP) and meet with representatives of Russian business circles.

After that, he will travel to Beijing where he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang. The signing of a number of bilateral agreements will follow.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed the hope that Mishustin’s visit would help strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and "give a strong impetus to the recovery of the global economy."

During his visit to Moscow on March 20-22, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited the Russian prime minister to visit China to establish closer ties with his Chinese counterpart who took office earlier in March. Mishustin accepted the invitation and expressed the hope that a constructive dialogue would be established with Li Qiang.