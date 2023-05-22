UN wants to see end to Ukrainian conflict — UN spokesperson about F-16 supplies to Kiev

UNITED NATIONS, May 22. /TASS/. The United Nations wants the conflict in Ukraine to be ended in accordance with international law, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday commenting on the plans of some Western countries to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"Our aim is to see an end to this conflict in line with the charter, international law and relevant GA resolutions," he said.

US President Joe Biden told a news conference after the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on May 21 that the West planned to begin training Ukrainian pilots, including on the use of F-16s. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in turn, said that Washington and its allies would discuss the list of potential countries who could deliver F-16s to Kiev in the next few months. He recalled that these jets were not on the West’s list of priority supplies to equip Kiev for a counteroffensive.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said earlier, commenting on the West’s plans to supply Kiev with F-16s, that the West continued to follow a path of escalation with regard to the Ukrainian conflict and Moscow would take that into account going forward.