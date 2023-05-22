Armenia cooperates with Russia within limits that allow it to avoid sanctions — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, May 22. /TASS/. The partnership between Armenia and Azerbaijan is strategic but it won’t overstep the limits that allow Yerevan to avoid Western sanctions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a news conference on Monday.

"Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. Armenia and Russia have a strategic and partnership relationship. But at the same time, Armenia cannot afford to be under sanctions. Accordingly, we will cooperate with Russia within the limits that will allow us to avoid sanctions," he said.

The Armenian prime minister earlier said that the events in Ukraine had disrupted supply chains and many goods that had been shipped to Russia directly now have to take a detour through Armenia, Kazakhstan and other countries.