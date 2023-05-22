Chinese special envoy to visit Russia later this week — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. A visit to Russia by Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will take place by the end of this week, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"We are expecting [it] by the end of this week," the source said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China’s special envoy would visit Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and France to take part in consultations on settling the Ukrainian crisis.

On May 16-17, Li Hui visited Kiev. He asserted that there was no universal method to settle the Ukrainian crisis and Beijing would assist in resolving this issue in its own way. The Chinese diplomat held separate meetings with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Head of the Presidential Office Andrey Yermak and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. In the future, he will visit Brussels, Paris, Berlin and Moscow.

On February 24, China’s Foreign Ministry published a document outlining its position on settling the crisis in Ukraine. It consists of 12 provisions, including calls for a ceasefire, observing the legitimate security interests of all countries, resolving the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, carrying out POW swaps between Moscow and Kiev, and abandoning any unilateral sanctions not backed up by a relevant UN Security Council decision.