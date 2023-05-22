UN Security Council reform necessary for representation of global South’s voice — Modi

NEW DELHI, May 22. /TASS/. A reform of the UN must become a priority for Indo-Pacific states so that the voice of the global South could be hear in the UN Security Council, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the opening of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands cooperation (FIPIC), in Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister also said that he intends to represent the global South, including Pacific island states, in international institutions, such as the G20.

According to Modi, India considers it its duty to convey the concerns of the global South to the world via the G20.

India has been fighting for a reform of the of the UN that would include providing India with a permanent UN Security Council member states. New Delhi believes that this will provide with an ability to represent the interests of the global South, which includes African, Latin American, Caribbean, Pacific and developing Asian countries.

FIPIC is an organization, established in 2014 for development of cooperation between India and 14 Pacific states.