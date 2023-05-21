Greece’s ex-PM congratulates ruling party leader on winning parliamentary polls

ATHENS, May 21. /TASS/. Leader of Greece’s key opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA), former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has congratulated leader of the ruling New Democracy party and the country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his party’s victory at Sunday’s parliamentary polls, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy is securing 40.79% of votes after counting 77.27% on ballots and may count on 145 seats in the 300-seat unicameral parliament. However, at least 151 seats are needed to control it. Analysts say that following the May 21 elections New Democracy would not make alliances with any other party and would prefer a rerun election under a proportional electoral system, which may make it possible for the party win 50 more parliamentary seats. It would be enough to form a government.