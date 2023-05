HIROSHIMA /Japan/ May 21. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the participation of his country in a possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is not on the agenda.

"First of all, everyone knows that we don't even have such planes," Scholz said in an interview with RTL and NFT television channels speaking on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Japan.