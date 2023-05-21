Peace talks on Ukraine should not aim to freeze conflict, says Scholz

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. Peace talks on the situation around Ukraine should not be aimed at freezing the conflict, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"If proposals for peace talks are put forward, their goal cannot be that we get a frozen conflict. Russia must withdraw its troops," ABC Nyheter quoted him as saying.

As the Politico newspaper earlier reported, citing sources, the US authorities are preparing to freeze the Ukrainian conflict for many years or even decades, thus creating a situation similar to that on the Korean peninsula.

According to the newspaper, even the hint of long-term planning could undermine the confidence of the Ukrainian leadership that the US will continue to help Kiev, especially considering that some Republicans intend to weaken support for Ukraine in the future.