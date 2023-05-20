Biden, Zelensky to hold talks in Hiroshima — White House

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky will hold talks on Sunday, May 21, in Hiroshima (Japan), the venue of the Group of Severn (G7) summit, the White House said releasing the president’s public schedule on Saturday.

"2:15 p.m. The President [Biden] participates in a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine" in Hiroshima, Japan, the statement said.

Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of Zelensky’s office, announced that such a meeting was likely to take place.