BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Beijing has warned the US-led Group of Seven (G7) against a policy of economic coercion, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We advise the G7 nations to refrain from plans of and involvement in [the policy of] economic coercion," the statement said. "The US is busy imposing unilateral sanctions and pursuing a so-called disengagement policy. It is they who politicize the economy, turning it into a weapon and acting like true oppressors."