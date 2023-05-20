G7 countries express commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries expressed their commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons in a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We express our commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all, through taking a realistic, pragmatic, and responsible approach," the statement reads.

The G7 leaders also reaffirmed "the importance of disarmament and non-proliferation efforts to create a more stable and safer world."

"The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy," the document added.