Cuba to assist Games of the Future, will participate in them — president

HAVANA, May 20. /TASS/. Cuba will provide all the support it can to the Games of the Future and will certainly participate in them, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Havana.

"We will provide various support to the Games of the Future. The tournament, which is based on a combination of traditional sports and cybersport would present a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate Russia’s achievements. We value events of this kind and will certainly take part," he said.

"Besides, the tournament will be a serious answer to the current pressure on Russia," the Cuban president added.

The inaugural cybersport Games of the Future in 2024 will consist of new disciplines using advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity. The competitions are designed to use cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.

As part of the preparations for the Games of the Future, Russia has organized a series of Phygital Games. The first Phygital Games were held on September 21-23, 2022, the second - from November 24 through December 10, 2022, the third - on February 5-11, and the fourth - on March 9-10.