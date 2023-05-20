US tries to prevent third world war by providing military aid to Kiev — White House

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. By providing military aid to the Kiev government, the United States is trying to prevent World War Three, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.

"Fundamentally, the president’s core precept is that we are going to do everything that we can to support Ukraine in its defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are also going to proceed in a way that avoids World War Three," he told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.