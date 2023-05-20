US believes that Ukraine will need F-16 fighter jets in future — White House

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Kiev government has no need for US-made F-16 fighter jets at the moment, but may need them in the future, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.

"Our view is that where the F-16 fits into the fight is not right now," he told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, when asked why the US government did not begin to train Ukrainian pilots a few months ago. "We feel that we will be in the position to give them what they need for that future force when they need it.".