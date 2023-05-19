Turkey’s Supreme Election Council adjusts May 14 voting results, adding 0.28% for Erdogan

ANKARA, May 19. /TASS/. Turkey’s Supreme Election Council has made a slight adjustment to the results of the first round of presidential election on May 14, adding 0.28% to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s votes.

According to data published in the Resmi Gazete government newspaper, Erdogan garnered 49.52% of the vote after certain complaints were taken into consideration. His rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 44.88%

The Supreme Election Council said earlier that after counting 100% of the ballots, Erdogan had secured 49.24% of the vote whereas Kilicdaroglu had 45.07% The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, won 5.17% of the vote.