Saudi Arabia seeks to mitigate consequences of Ukrainian conflict — crown prince

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is making efforts to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said on Friday at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

"The kingdom continues to make efforts to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he said on Al Arabiya television.

The crown prince also assured Zelensky that Saudi Arabia will support efforts to resolve the conflict through political means.

Earlier on Friday, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said at the Arab League summit that Saudi Arabia is ready to continue its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly expressed its readiness to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and to support any efforts aimed at achieving a political settlement of the conflict. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Ukraine in February 2022 and Moscow in March 2022, where he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Saudi foreign minister said at a news conference that the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 took place with the personal involvement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.