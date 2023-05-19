China, Central Asian countries sign Xian Declaration — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have signed the Xi'an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the media on Friday.

"We have jointly signed the Xi'an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit, approved a list of results and outlined a plan for the future development of China-Central Asia relations," China’s Central Television quoted Xi as saying. The text of the declaration has not been made public yet.

The Chinese leader noted that China and its Central Asian partners will firmly support each other in matters of sovereignty, independence, security and territorial integrity. The sides will respect each other's development paths, chosen in accordance with the national conditions of each state, and resolutely oppose any interference from the position of strength in the internal affairs of the countries under any pretext.

"We will resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, separatism, extremism, drug smuggling and transnational organized crime," Xi said.

The Chinese leader noted that the parties intend to safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, firmly uphold multilateralism and universally recognized international laws and norms of international relations, and support international justice.

The summit was held in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi province on May 18-19.