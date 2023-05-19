Over 23,000 civilians killed and wounded in Ukrainian conflict — UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine since February 2022 has resulted in the death of at least 8,800 civilians, while over 14,900 have been wounded, according to Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Officer-in-Charge Adedeji Ebo.

"Since 24 February 2022, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 23,821 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 8,836 killed and 14,985 injured with the actual figures likely considerably higher. Most of the civilian deaths and injuries continue to be caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including attacks by heavy artillery, tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian strikes are carried out exclusively against military targets with precision-guided weapons.