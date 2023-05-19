Leader of Transnistria says there are no preparations for action on Ukrainian border

CHISINAU, May 19. /TASS/. Representatives of the law enforcement agencies of Transnistria do not see any preparations for armed aggression from Ukraine, according to the president of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"We don't see the accumulation of forces and equipment by the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the extent necessary, let's say, for direct aggression. At the same time, of course, any provocative actions, such as sabotage, terrorist acts, cannot be ruled out," Krasnoselsky said. He noted that the section of the border with Ukraine "is controlled by the Border Service and other law enforcement agencies.

In February, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Kiev had stepped up preparations for a provocation with an invasion of the territory of Transnistria, allegedly in response to an offensive by Russian forces from there. The Russian military department also announced the accumulation of Ukrainian forces and equipment near the Transnistrian border. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the armed forces would respond appropriately to any provocations by the Kiev regime against Transnistria.