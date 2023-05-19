G7 leaders meeting begins in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 19. /TASS/. The summit of the Group of Seven (G7) under the chairmanship of Japan begins on Friday in the city of Hiroshima.

The leaders will visit the Peace Park on the first day of the meeting, dedicated to the victims of the 1945 US atomic blast. They will visit the Peace Museum, participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to the victims of the nuclear strike, and plant trees.

The organizers have not divulged the agenda of the three working sessions scheduled for Friday. There will be nine sessions in total, and the summit will conclude on May 21 with the adoption of the final declaration.

In addition to representatives of the G7 itself, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Comoros, and South Korea have been invited to the summit.