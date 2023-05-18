‘Russia’s gesture’ on grain deal may become last if its demands not fulfilled — source

ANKARA, May 18. /TASS/. The 60-day extension of the grain deal may become the last if Russia’s demands for implementation of its part of the Istanbul agreements are not fulfilled, a diplomatic source in Ankara told TASS Thursday.

"The extension of the grain deal can be considered ‘Russia’s gesture,’ [made] in hope that its demands, cemented in the July 22 Istanbul memorandum, will be fulfilled at last. If Russia is not heard again and Moscow does not receive guarantees that its demands will be fulfilled, then there will be no second July 22," the source said.

The extension of the grain deal for another 60 days was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 17.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the two months that the Istanbul memorandum was prolonged for "will be decisive."

A package of documents on shipments of food and fertilizer to international market was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022. Initially, the agreements were signed for 120 days, and were prolonged for the same term in November. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced that the grain deal will be prolonged for 60 days and warned that this time will be enough to assess the implementation of the memorandum, signed with the UN.