Belarus ready to host talks on Ukraine, security official says

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Minsk is ready to host talks on resolving the situation in Ukraine, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday.

"The Minsk platform is ready to host discussions on all problematic issues. I guess, today, the main problem on the European continent is how to end the war in Ukraine," he told reporters.

Volfovich pointed out that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko keeps calling for talks, to which "Minsk is open." "We will find solutions and compromises [on the Minsk platform] in order to stop this bloodshed that no one wants. We will also discuss other issues. But we should at least start from this," he said.