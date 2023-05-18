Lukashenko calls for unity at CSTO confab to preserve sovereignty of all member states

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged his allies at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for more unity and consolidation for the sake of preserving the national sovereignty and independence of all members of the alliance.

The Belarusian leader said with confidence that the motto under which Belarus is currently holding the rotating CSTO presidency, "Through solidarity and cooperation to peace and security," meets the interests of all CSTO member states.

"During its presidency, Belarus is set to make the necessary efforts toward more unity between CSTO member states," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with participants in a session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. "It is in removing the existing differences that we see opportunities for strengthening the organization, and ensuring security and stability in its area of responsibility," he added.

Lukashenko recommended that everyone in the CSTO stick together and support one another, "as there is no alternative for preserving the sovereignty and independence of our countries."